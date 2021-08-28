Advertise with Us
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Continuing coverage and updates will be provided as Hurricane Ida nears the Gulf Coast.

Mid-South leaders have have begun preparing the hurricane, as they expect heavy rainfall and the possible use of shelters.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a significant storm surge.

Louisiana has been bracing itself as Ida approaches 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

