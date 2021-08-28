Traffic Alert: Lane closures after accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says an accident has caused lane closures on Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Perkins Avenue.

Police say all eastbound lanes east of the Perkins exit will be closed due to an ongoing investigation and advise seeking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.