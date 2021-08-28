Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Lane closures after accident
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says an accident has caused lane closures on Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Perkins Avenue.

Police say all eastbound lanes east of the Perkins exit will be closed due to an ongoing investigation and advise seeking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

