Tracking Hurricane Ida and its impacts to the Mid-South early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and humid with pop-up showers during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Remnants of Hurricane Ida will impact the region early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The main impacts from Ida will begin to be felt across the Mid-South on Monday as future remnants begin to move closer to the area. At this time, it looks like the most predominant impact from Ida will be heavy rainfall affecting the Mid-South, especially along and south of I-40. Rainfall amounts will average between 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts over North Central and Northeast Mississippi. In addition, higher sustained winds will be possible over Northeast Mississippi as the center of Ida moves across the area. By Wednesday, Ida will continue its track east and we will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.