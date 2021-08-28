Third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered at Shelby County community sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now available at community sites in Shelby County.

The doses are Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Third doses are for the immunocompromised, including transplant and cancer patients, and people taking immune-suppressing drugs. No proof of condition is required.

The Shelby County Health Department says people should wait at least four weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccine and the third dose should be the same brand as the first two doses unless the type given is unknown.

