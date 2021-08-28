Tennessee National Guardsmen assisting in Mid-South hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They help us during disasters, but the national guard has never been called in for a pandemic.

That has changed. The Tennessee National Guard is now supporting hospital staff and helping give COVID-19 vaccines at the Pipkin Building in Memphis.

“We’ve never done a pandemic before, so this is new for all of us. But that’s why we put on this uniform. We’re honored and proud to serve the citizens of Tennessee during this pandemic,” said Maj. Clarissa Richardson.

And the citizens are lucky to have people like Richardson and the more than 580 guard members across Tennessee helping out overworked hospital staff due to COVID patients filling up the beds. They’re in several hospitals in West Tennessee where the guard is helping out, including the Regional Medical Center where guardsmen started working Friday.

Richardson, a nurse practitioner, is over the Pipkin Building vaccinations.

“The medics will be the ones that administer the vaccine and the administrative staff would enter into the vaccine system for Tennessee,” she explained.

The guard members are helping out with all patients at the hospitals, not just COVID patients. And they have been helping for months. But with all of the COVID cases, the Tennessee Department of Health just asked for more help, and that is why more guardsmen are coming in.

Richardson has one message for Tennesseans.

“We’re all in this together,” she said. “It’s going to take a team effort, the hospital staff, the frontline workers that are working, the Tennessee National Guard are doing their part. You need to wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, but more importantly, we need you to get vaccinated.”

Richardson said the guardsmen expect to be helping out for at least two weeks, but it could end up being longer.

