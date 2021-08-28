Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee National Guardsmen assisting in Mid-South hospitals

By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They help us during disasters, but the national guard has never been called in for a pandemic.

That has changed. The Tennessee National Guard is now supporting hospital staff and helping give COVID-19 vaccines at the Pipkin Building in Memphis.

“We’ve never done a pandemic before, so this is new for all of us. But that’s why we put on this uniform. We’re honored and proud to serve the citizens of Tennessee during this pandemic,” said Maj. Clarissa Richardson.

And the citizens are lucky to have people like Richardson and the more than 580 guard members across Tennessee helping out overworked hospital staff due to COVID patients filling up the beds. They’re in several hospitals in West Tennessee where the guard is helping out, including the Regional Medical Center where guardsmen started working Friday.

Richardson, a nurse practitioner, is over the Pipkin Building vaccinations.

“The medics will be the ones that administer the vaccine and the administrative staff would enter into the vaccine system for Tennessee,” she explained.

The guard members are helping out with all patients at the hospitals, not just COVID  patients. And they have been helping for months. But with all of the COVID cases, the Tennessee Department of Health just asked for more help, and that is why more guardsmen are coming in.

Richardson has one message for Tennesseans.

“We’re all in this together,” she said. “It’s going to take a team effort, the hospital staff, the frontline workers that are working, the Tennessee National Guard are doing their part. You need to wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, but more importantly, we need you to get vaccinated.”

Richardson said the guardsmen expect to be helping out for at least two weeks, but it could end up being longer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty

Latest News

COVID-19 testing high, vaccinations extremely low at one site in Memphis
Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered
Vaccine
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered at Shelby County community sites
Tennessee state reps push football fans to get vaccinated
Tennessee state reps push football fans to get vaccinated
The thirteen page lawsuit lists three ways an executive order by Governor Bill Lee allowing...
Shelby County government wants governor’s executive order ruled invalid