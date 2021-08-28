Shelby Co. parents sue governor over executive order that allows mask opt-outs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two families are suing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee over Executive Order 84.

The order allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. The suit comes after Shelby County also sued the governor over the executive order.

The latest suit is being brought on by parents who have children in the Collierville and Germantown municipal school districts. Both families have a child who’s been identified by their schools as students with disabilities.

The plaintiffs claim the order discriminates on the basis of disability in violation of the ADA and violation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. They are seeking a restraining order and preliminary injunction against Lee from enforcing Executive Order 84.

