Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While driving down Lamar Avenue near RKS Commercial Cove in Memphis, you may notice a long line of cars.

“We’ve been careful in trying to pull people in so we won’t block the interstate,” said Gwen Reese, director of nursing for Christ Community Health.

The Christ Community Health’s COVID-19 testing site, in conjunction with the City of Memphis and the Shelby County Health Department, has administered over 7,000 tests in August alone at their Lamar location.

Officials say that’s about a five-time increase in testing since the Fourth of July holiday.

Reese says the labs processing the tests are backed up, taking two to three days to get back results.

“It’s a strain on actually anybody that supports it. We’ve all experienced some hardships that we didn’t anticipate. I don’t think anyone thought we would be at this point again within our community,” said Reese.

Reese says one unanticipated hardship was students returning to school. Last year, it was one or two in a car at a time, but that has now changed.

“Now, we’re seeing more families of three and four coming through the line,” said Reese.

With the dominant strain in the community being the highly contagious Delta variant, cases are rising. Shelby County is averaging more than 700 new cases per day.

“I ain’t gone lie. I was having symptoms. I lost my smell and my taste,” said Javiaven Nathan, who was one of the many cars waiting in line to get a test.

However, the vaccination line was practically empty.

Officials say for the thousands of tests they’ve conducted this month, they average less than 10 a day for vaccines. Some days they administered zero vaccinations.

“It was a bit overwhelming. It was a little bit of a disappointment because as a nation, we didn’t meet our 70 percent herd immunity, and we hit this wall of people that were hesitant to receive the vaccine,” said Reese.

Nathan was one of those people hesitant about getting the vaccine. He was worried about the side effects. However, now he’s changed his tune.

“I thought it was a game. This ain’t no game. Come get tested. Come get your shots. Get your vaccine,” said Nathan.

If you’re interested in getting a COVID-19 test, you can send a text to TEST2020 at 91999. You can text the word “VACCINE” to that same number if you’re interested in getting vaccinated.

They are open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on COVID testing and vaccination with Christ Community Health, click here.

