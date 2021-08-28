Memphis police investigating child shot in Boxtown community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting involving a child Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Boxtown Road in the Boxtown community, south of T.O. Fuller State Park.

Police have not said how old the child is. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.