Memphis police investigating child shot in Boxtown community

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting involving a child Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Boxtown Road in the Boxtown community, south of T.O. Fuller State Park.

Police have not said how old the child is. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

