Memphis man convicted of murdering wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was convicted Friday in the 2017 murder of his wife.

The body of Anitra Summerville was found in the trunk of her repossessed car on the lot of a towing company in Horn Lake. Her family had reported her missing.

She had been shot to death. Employees of the towing company discovered Anitra Summerville’s body.

It took jurors less than one hour to convict 43-year-old Melvin Summerville, who faces an automatic life sentence.

According to testimony, Melvin Summerville had a history of assaulting his wife.

