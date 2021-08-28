Advertise with Us
LIVE: Community gathers for memorial held for Waverly flood victims

(WVLT)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community came together for a memorial service to remember the victims of the flooding on Friday.

The service is being held downtown on the Courthouse Square.

Twenty people died in Humphreys County, all but one within the Waverly city limits, due to the flooding Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) called Saturday’s rainfall in Middle Tennessee a catastrophic flooding situation due to the amount of rainfall that fell in a very short time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

