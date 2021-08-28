Advertise with Us
Hurricane Ida will bring rain to the Mid-South early this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Ida will continue to strengthen in the warm waters of the Gulf and will likely become a major hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show the remnant of the storm moving through parts of the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday. This will mean heavy rain at times and gusty wind will also be possible.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers and storms, lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing through the day and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, afternoon highs near 80, and overnight lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sagay Galindo

Meteorologist

Action News 5

