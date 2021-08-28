Health Dept. reports 578 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 578 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning.

There are currently 8,190 active cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.

According to the health department there have been 123,316 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,844 deaths, in Shelby County.

The seven day rolling average of cases per day is 705 and SCHD put a new mask mandate in place August 20.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 21.2 percent as of the week ending in August 21, this is the first time it’s dropped in the last seven weeks.

As of Saturday morning, 460,212 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.