Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

(KFVS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Friday that dispatch positions have been eliminated.

The post advises anyone with an emergency to call 911.

Non-emergency calls should be made to 731-658-1902 and your call will be directed to the proper authorities.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Ryan Knauss
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

Latest News

Shelby Co. parents sue governor over executive order that allows mask opt-outs
COVID-19 testing high, vaccinations extremely low at one site in Memphis
Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered
Tennessee National Guardsmen assisting in Mid-South hospitals
Tennessee National Guardsmen assisting in Mid-South hospitals
Memphis police investigating child shot in Boxtown community
Child dies after accidental shooting in Boxtown community