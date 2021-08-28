Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Friday that dispatch positions have been eliminated.
The post advises anyone with an emergency to call 911.
Non-emergency calls should be made to 731-658-1902 and your call will be directed to the proper authorities.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.