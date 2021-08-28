Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Friday that dispatch positions have been eliminated.

The post advises anyone with an emergency to call 911.

Non-emergency calls should be made to 731-658-1902 and your call will be directed to the proper authorities.

