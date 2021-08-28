Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Community members unite against gun violence

Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.
Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.(Family)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members came together in a pair of events to speak out against violence in Memphis.

Family members say Kelby Shorty loved going to school and the seven-year-old, who tragically died after a shooting on the Fourth of July, will continue to be part of Vollentine Elementary.

That’s where community members, school and law enforcement leaders, including Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr., gathered Saturday to honor Shorty.

”We have two children killed in the last 24 hours by gun violence. Two families that will have to go through what (the Shorty) family has already gone through,” Bonner said. “Y’all that’s just too many, too many.”

They dedicated flowers in the school garden to Shorty and then joined together for a neighborhood parade.

Kelby Shorty is one of 17 children who police say died amid violence in Memphis this year.

A few miles away another group of community members gathered for a similar purpose, the fifth Unity Walk Against Gun Violence, which also honored victims of violence.

Meanwhile, Kelby Shorty’s family members say they’re grateful for the community’s support.

”Thank you for honoring Kelby. He was a joy. We just thank you. Thank everybody. Please keep his name alive,” said Carla Jones, one of Shorty’s relatives.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty
Memphis police investigating child shot in Boxtown community
Child dies after accidental shooting in Boxtown community
Tropical Track for "Ida" from the National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Ida moving into Gulf of Mexico, will rapidly intensify to a major hurricane this weekend

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 28
Health Dept. reports 578 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Tate Reeves along with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, MSDH Director of Health...
UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast