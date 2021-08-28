Community members unite against gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members came together in a pair of events to speak out against violence in Memphis.

Family members say Kelby Shorty loved going to school and the seven-year-old, who tragically died after a shooting on the Fourth of July, will continue to be part of Vollentine Elementary.

That’s where community members, school and law enforcement leaders, including Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr., gathered Saturday to honor Shorty.

”We have two children killed in the last 24 hours by gun violence. Two families that will have to go through what (the Shorty) family has already gone through,” Bonner said. “Y’all that’s just too many, too many.”

They dedicated flowers in the school garden to Shorty and then joined together for a neighborhood parade.

Kelby Shorty is one of 17 children who police say died amid violence in Memphis this year.

A few miles away another group of community members gathered for a similar purpose, the fifth Unity Walk Against Gun Violence, which also honored victims of violence.

Meanwhile, Kelby Shorty’s family members say they’re grateful for the community’s support.

”Thank you for honoring Kelby. He was a joy. We just thank you. Thank everybody. Please keep his name alive,” said Carla Jones, one of Shorty’s relatives.

