COGIC Holy Convocation to go virtual due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ (COGIC) announced that this year’s Holy Convocation will be changed from an in-person event to a virtual one.

In a letter from the Office of the Presiding Bishop, COGIC says after much contemplation, prayer and the recommendations of the Global Health and Welness committee, it was decided that no on-site services, meetings or events will be help.

The letter says that safety is paramount while we are still in a pandemic.

View the full document below.

