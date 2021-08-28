Advertise with Us
COGIC Holy Convocation to go virtual due to COVID-19

COGIC logo
COGIC logo(COGIC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ (COGIC) announced that this year’s Holy Convocation will be changed from an in-person event to a virtual one.

In a letter from the Office of the Presiding Bishop, COGIC says after much contemplation, prayer and the recommendations of the Global Health and Welness committee, it was decided that no on-site services, meetings or events will be help.

The letter says that safety is paramount while we are still in a pandemic.

View the full document below.

