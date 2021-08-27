Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment
Investigators: Tennessee state senator opens up about multi-count federal indictment

Latest News

Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
The vaccination event will be Saturday August 28 at Mississippi Boulevard Church at 70 N....
Southern Heritage Classic, Tennessee Department of Health team up for vaccination event