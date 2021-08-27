Volunteer Odyssey shares opportunities to help the Levitt Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC’s Andrew Douglas spoke to Volunteer Odyssey Community Engagement Manager Dannon Eubanks about upcoming volunteer opportunities in the Bluff City.

Levitt Shell is about to ramp up its free fall concert series and looking for volunteers. The concerts will take place every Friday and Saturday night starting September 3 and will run through October 23.

