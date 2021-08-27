UTHSC doctor talks COVID-19 impact in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reached the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started a year and a half ago.

Officials reported Thursday that hospitals in the county are treating 701 coronavirus patients, with 515 in acute care and 186 in intensive care.

Dr. Scott Strome, executive dean of the college of medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), talks about all things coronavirus and vaccines.

Strome explains why wearing a mask is important in the fight against the virus and also if children should wear masks in school. He discusses the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination and more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.