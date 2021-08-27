Advertise with Us
Unity walk against gun violence planned for Binghampton

Unity walk against gun violence planned for Binghampton
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For a fifth time this weekend, the Shelby County District Attorney’s office will host another unity walk against gun violence.

The two-mile walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at First Baptist Church-Broad Life Center, and will go through the Binghampton neighborhood.

Several walks have been held over the last several months, including one in Orange Mound.

During Thursday’s announcement of the unity walk, Memphis Tigers head basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, said Memphis is about love and it’s time to come together.

“Our police department, law enforcement, everybody, they need our help,” he said. “They need us to protect our city just like they are trying to protect it. If you love this city, you know what it is about. It is about hard work and grinding. It doesn’t need to be about gun violence.”

At Saturday’s walk, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by the Memphis Fire Department. Anyone attending the walk who has not been vaccinated must wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
