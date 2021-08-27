Advertise with Us
Tiger football loses CB one week before opener

(Source: WMC Action News 5 (custom credit))
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just one week before the start of the college football season, the Memphis Tigers lose a key contributor on defense, to the transfer portal.

Cornerback La’Andre Thomas is leaving the program for a second time, having opted out of last year due to COVID-19. 

He sent a social media message thanking the Tigers for recruiting him, but his time at the University of Memphis has come to an end.

Thomas started all 14 games in 2019 at safety, returning an interception for a touchdown. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

