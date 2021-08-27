Advertise with Us
Tennessee state reps push football fans to get vaccinated

Tennessee state reps push football fans to get vaccinated(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As football season approaches, Memphis and county leaders want you to do one thing, get vaccinated.

Representative G.A. Hardaway says they hope to use the influence of the Southern Heritage Classic for good and help boost vaccinations.

Hardaway along with Representative Dwayne Thompson are urging people to get vaccinated and take safety precautions, such as masking up and social distancing at events like the Southern Heritage Classic and University of Memphis football games at the Liberty Bowl.

They say the best way to enjoy this football season is by getting vaccinated in advance. They are encouraging everyone to attend vaccination events like the one happening Saturday at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church from 1 – 5 p.m.

“It makes more sense to use the influence of the Classic for good as opposed to something negative coming out of it,” Hardaway said.

Two hundred tickets for the Southern Heritage Classic will be given out to the first 100 people, along with gift cards and other incentives.

ShotRx will be administering the vaccines Saturday. They have 450 Pfizer, 500 Johnson & Johnson, and over 100 doses of Moderna. If they run out, the Shelby County Health Department will assist with providing more doses.

Ahead of National Voter Registration Month, which is next month, Memphis Artist for Change will also be part of the event helping folks register to vote.

