Southern Heritage Classic, Tennessee Department of Health team up for vaccination event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic will be back in Memphis after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the current case surge because of the Delta variant, the event’s founder is hoping those who come to celebrate will be vaccinated.

The Tennessee Department of Health is teaming up with Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones to hold a vaccination event two weeks before the big game.

The event will be Saturday August 28 at Mississippi Boulevard Church at 70 N. Bellevue Ave in Memphis from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first 100 people to get their free vaccination will get two free tickets to Classic football game featuring Tennessee State and Jackson State on Saturday September 11.

“Vaccination has been a part of my life this whole year,” Jones said. “Trying to encourage people to get vaccinated. This is an extension of what we’ve done and been doing and what we believe needs to happen in our community. Vaccinations work for people’s lives and for events like the Southern Heritage Classic.”

The Southern Heritage Classic is in its 32nd year. The event goes beyond just the football game. It’s a three day cultural celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, art, music and entertainment.

Director of Tennessee Department of Health’s division of Faith Based and Community Engagement Elizabeth Hart said Saturday’s vaccination event hopes to encourage more people in the Black community to get vaccinated.

“In Tennessee the Black population is 17.1 percent of the entire population, but as of this week we are 14 percent of all COVID-19 cases, we are 24 percent of the hospitalizations, 17.9 percent of the deaths,” Hart said. “It’s really important for those in the Black community, and our Black and Brown communities, to make sure they’re vaccinated because we have been disproportionately impacted by this virus.”

More than three million people have been vaccinated in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard 11 percent of those vaccinated are identified as being Black. In Shelby County, African American individuals make up 37 percent of the 458,000 people who have been vaccinated. That’s greater than any other race in the county.

Still, only 39 percent of the entire population of Shelby County is currently vaccinated.

The vaccination event is free on Saturday and all three approved vaccines- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson- will be available. Those 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.