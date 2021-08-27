Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westwood High School’s football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled in accordance with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and Shelby County Schools COVID-19 protocols.
The district says details on rescheduling the game will be shared at a later date.
Earlier this week, a member of the football team died from COVID-19.
Sixteen-year-old Azorean Tatum was a 10th grader at Westwood High.
His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.