Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westwood High School’s football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled in accordance with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and Shelby County Schools COVID-19 protocols.

The district says details on rescheduling the game will be shared at a later date.

Earlier this week, a member of the football team died from COVID-19.

Sixteen-year-old Azorean Tatum was a 10th grader at Westwood High.

His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

