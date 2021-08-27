Shelby County Government files lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Government has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee over Executive Order 84, saying the order is unlawful.
Executive Order 84 allowed parents to opt-out their children from wearing a mask in schools K-12.
This order takes precedence over the Shelby County mask mandate that was put in place August 20.
St. Jude CEO and President Dr. James Downing sent a letter to the governor today, making a plea for everyone to wear a mask
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.