Shelby County Government files lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Government has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Bill Lee over Executive Order 84, saying the order is unlawful.

Executive Order 84 allowed parents to opt-out their children from wearing a mask in schools K-12.

This order takes precedence over the Shelby County mask mandate that was put in place August 20.

St. Jude CEO and President Dr. James Downing sent a letter to the governor today, making a plea for everyone to wear a mask

