Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County civil court suspends all in-person hearings until September

Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court will suspend all in-person court hearings beginning Friday through the end of the month.

The decision to close the court was made to avoid citizens, court support staff and civil judges from possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

All six divisions will resume operations on September 1.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Alvin Motley
Memorial and rally planned for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

Latest News

High School Football
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
UTHSC doctor talks COVID-19 impact in Shelby County