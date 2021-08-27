Shelby County civil court suspends all in-person hearings until September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County General Sessions Civil Court will suspend all in-person court hearings beginning Friday through the end of the month.

The decision to close the court was made to avoid citizens, court support staff and civil judges from possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

All six divisions will resume operations on September 1.

