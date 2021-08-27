Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County cancels another football game due to COVID-19

Shelby County cancels another football game due to COVID-19
Shelby County cancels another football game due to COVID-19
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Trezevant High School’s football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled in accordance with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and Shelby County Schools COVID-19 protocols.

The district says details on rescheduling the game will be shared at a later date.

Earlier this week, a member of the football team died from COVID-19.

Sixteen-year-old Azorean Tatum was a 10th grader at Westwood High.

His family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty

Latest News

High School Football
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Westwood High School
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
High School Football
Shelby County Schools football season returns with updated event security procedures