Saints-Cardinals preseason game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida’s landfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will be played earlier as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.

Kickoff is now at noon Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

Newly-named starter Jameis Winston will take on Kyler Murray. You can watch the game on Action News 5.

Ida is forecast to be a major Cat. 3 hurricane when it makes landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.

Ida could possibly be elevated to a Cat. 4.

