Rasheed Wallace officially a Tiger assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis makes it official. Rasheed Wallace is now on staff as an assistant coach for the Tiger Men’s Basketball team.

The 4-time All-Star won the NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, under Tigers’ current Lead Assistant Larry Brown.

A proven winner as a player, Wallace’s teams made the playoffs in 14 of the 16 years he played. His post-playing acreer jobs include work as an NBA assistant and a high school head coach.

The 6′10″ Wallace, one of basketball’s original “Stretch Four’s” will work with the Tiger big men.

