Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Oxford man charged in connection to Links murder

Bronjase Robertson mugshot
Bronjase Robertson mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department has arrested25-year-old Bronjase Robertson in connection to the murder of John Adams.

Roberson is charged with accessory after the fact and was taken before a Justice Court Judge today and given a bond of $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

St. Jude mask letter
St. Jude CEO open letter on governor’s mask order
Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
Ryan Silverfield named next Memphis Tigers head football coach
UofM football coach’s radio show kicks off Monday
Alvin Motley rally and memorial
Alvin Motely’s family is calling for the video of his killing to be released