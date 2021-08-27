Oxford man charged in connection to Links murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department has arrested25-year-old Bronjase Robertson in connection to the murder of John Adams.

Roberson is charged with accessory after the fact and was taken before a Justice Court Judge today and given a bond of $150,000.

