Oxford man charged in connection to Links murder
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department has arrested25-year-old Bronjase Robertson in connection to the murder of John Adams.
Roberson is charged with accessory after the fact and was taken before a Justice Court Judge today and given a bond of $150,000.
