Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion

A Berlin Heights native, who was a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy, was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Edison Local Schools Superintendent Thomas Roth said Max Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Roth said Soviak was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career and was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him.

“Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” said Edison Local School Superintendent Thomas Roth.

While enrolled at Edison High School, Soviak attended EHOVE Career Center for his junior and senior years.

He was in the Electrical Tech program which teaches students how to work with residential and industrial wiring systems.

“Max and I had many good conversations about his future and going into the military. I was proud of him for choosing to serve. He was so friendly, very competitive, and was always pulling shenanigans. He liked to get people to laugh. I was honored to have been able to have him as a student. His parents were so supportive, and you knew he was very loved,” said Electrical Tech instructor Vince Ragnoni.

“The men and women of the Norwalk Police Department express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of a local Hero who was tragically killed during the attacks this week in Kabul, Afghanistan. United States Navy Corpsman Max Soviak graduated from Edison High School in 2017 and gave the ultimate sacrifice this week while honorably serving our country. We continue to pray for the well-being and safe return of all of our American Heros and mourn the loss of a friend and neighbor.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Jeff Sites, a U.S. Army veteran and congressional candidate.

“Our nation mourns the loss of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, whose uncommon courage in the face of unfathomable danger ensured the safe passage of countless civilians. We will never be able to repay the debt we owe him, but we will be forever grateful for his willingness to serve when America needed him most. Our hearts go out to his family during this time, and we lift them up in prayer that they may find comfort in his memory,” said U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

Soviak’s sister, Marilyn, posted on Instagram that her “baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives.”

