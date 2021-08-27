Advertise with Us
Muggy weekend in the Mid-South and then a potential brush from Hurricane Ida next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida became a Category 1 hurricane today and shows the potential to continue strengthening into a major hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show the remnant of the storm moving through parts of the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing through the day and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, afternoon highs near 80, and overnight lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders



