Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made a stop in Olive Branch to tour a business Thursday.

But there were questions for the governor about COVID-19 cases in the state and schools across Mississippi, including Desoto County, that have had to go virtual because of the virus.

One of the biggest questions was about masks.

Reeves made his first visit to the distribution center of Material Bank in Olive Branch, the world’s largest material marketplace in the design and construction industry. But it was COVID-19 that dominated most of the questions for the governor at his news conference after the tour.

The governor said there will be no mask mandates.

“I didn’t appreciate and I don’t like mask shamers on either side,” he said. “If you want to wear a mask or your company wants you to wear a mask, I think that’s perfectly fine.”

Masks are required at Material Bank and Reeves wore one for the tour. But he said he’s not sure how effective they are.

“I personally think masks can have a marginal impact and have marginal benefits to reducing transmission,” Reeves said.

That comes as some schools in Desoto County have gone to virtual learning and 1,200 students had to quarantine because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Across the county, 400 students and 79 staff members have tested positive.

The governor also said Desoto County and Oxford will not be getting field hospitals because they are not needed.

“What we learned in Mississippi, we don’t have a shortage of hospital beds. We don’t have a shortage of ICU beds. The hospitals had a shortage of individuals to staff those beds,” Reeves said.

One thousand healthcare workers, like traveling nurses, have been hired and are working in the almost 60 hospitals that asked for help.

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get the vaccine as he did. He knows the Delta variant is more contagious, but he said cases are plateauing in hospitals. He points to what he said is happening across the U.S. and other countries.

“What you’re seeing is a rapid increase and then you tend to see relatively rapid decline,” said Reeves.

So the bottom line, Reeves can’t fathom ever ordering a mask or vaccine mandate in his state.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.