Mid-South Food Bank addresses food insecurity with city-wide Feeding Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cars wrapped around Southern Avenue and Hollywood Street Friday for the Mid-South Food Bank’s City-Wide Feeding Day.

“The largest feeding event I think we’ve ever tackled,” said Board Member and Cash Saver CEO Rick James.

James says the food bank has pushed to address the community’s need for nutritious food, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing a great job all year long with the mobile food pantries and this is just a culmination of all of that effort,” said James.

Volunteers from United Healthcare and Oak Street Health helped distribute boxes of food.

“At Oak Street health we have four different clinics here in Memphis and we’re here volunteering. We want to be servant leaders in the community,” said Derrick Reed, the Director of Oak Street Health.

Fruit, meat, and dairy products were handed out, as well as diapers and feminine products.

“And also, there’s laundry detergent being given out - which is big,” said Reed.

The Mid-South Food Bank set out to feed 5,000 households during the event.

The Food Bank is working to address the 136,000 people facing food insecurity.

“Folks fall through the cracks,” said James, “I think especially elderly folks that have to make a decision between whether they’re going to buy their groceries this week or whether they’re going to get their prescriptions this week.”

With volunteers conducting traffic for hours in the blazing heat, and full boxes placed into trunks along with a word of encouragement, it is clear that Memphis is rising to the occasion to address this huge need in the community.

“If we can look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, who have I helped today? Who have I blessed today,’ it’s going to make a major difference,” said Reed.

