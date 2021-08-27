Mid-South community, lawmakers react to terror attacks in Afghanistan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ISIS-K is claiming responsibility for the deadly attacks in Afghanistan Thursday.

Now, there’s a mad dash to get tens of thousands of people out of the Taliban-controlled country.

“To those who carried out this attack, we will not forgive,” said President Joe Biden after two explosions at and near the Kabul airport Thursday. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.

At least 13 U.S. service members died in the blast and several others were injured.

“To be honest with you, I’m totally shocked. Everybody in Afghanistan, around the world, everybody is shocked about what happened recently,” said Masood Hakimi, who has lived in Memphis since 2002.

He says his parents and about 18 other family members are still in Kabul.

“To be honest with you, they’re all scared. They all want to go home,” said Hakimi.

Hakimi says he’s trying to get them out, but it’s been difficult. Hakimi grew up in Kabul and remembers when the Taliban was last in control.

“But they don’t follow the Koran. They don’t follow. They have their own rules. There is no other country in the world where they torture their own people like this,” said Hakimi.

Mid-South lawmakers are responding to the attacks.

Tennessee U.S. Congressman Bill Hagerty said in part, “My heart grieves for the families and loved ones of these brave heroes who have now made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Congressman Steve Cohen said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the service members who were killed and express my appreciation for all the service members who are serving in this dangerous zone.”

Thursday afternoon, Biden was scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of governors, including Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson who volunteered to house incoming Afghan refugees.

That meeting was canceled.

