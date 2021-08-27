Meritan’s Moonlight Madness Classic Bike Tour returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non-profit is stepping up to provide care to children and the elderly in Memphis.

Meritan is preparing for their annual fundraiser this month, where participants will ride bikes throughout the city.

Bringing in donations hasn’t been an easy task for non-profits across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were so grateful to receive more individual support even though our special events couldn’t happen,” Director of Development of Meritan Chessie Hayes said.

Maritan, a non-profit in Memphis that provides senior care and foster care, had to reimagine their most popular annual fundraiser last year.

The Moonlight Classic Bike Tour was all virtual, but now it’s back in motion.

“It’s starting at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It’s a 14 mile ride. It’s so unique because it’s the only ride you can do at night that’s police escorted. We end up going throughout Midtown, through the Cooper Young area, Overton Square,” Hayes said.

Despite hitting pause on big events in 2020, Meritan’s been in a full sprint when it comes to serving the Mid-South.

They continued to provide home health care to seniors. Right now, they are playing a major part in vaccinating the elderly in their homes.

“Because a lot of times they’re not able to leave their homes. They’re not able to drive,” Hayes said.

They also employ seniors part time at the organizations Senior Employment and Job Training program.

In the last 60 years, Meritan’s mission has been to promote wellbeing and provide services to the community though all stages of life.

“People ask us all the time, “Why Meritan? Why is that our name?”. It’s being of good merit and being a good Samaritan,” Hayes said.

They hope their service programs can gain more momentum at this year’s Moonlight Classic Bike Tour.

“We’re so thankful to be here standing strong for 60 years even though it’s throughout a pandemic. We are so honored just to serve our community,” Hayes said.

This bike tour is set for August 28 and kicks off at 9pm. Online registration is open for riders wanting to participate.

