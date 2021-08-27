Memphis Police searching for robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call about a home robbery on Parkway View Circle on Tuesday.

Police say that three people were inside the home when two robbers forced their way into the house. One of the robbers was armed and held the three at gunpoint and forced them to open a safe, where an undetermined amount of money was taken.

Officers say the two suspects fled the victim’s home in a grey sedan with tinted windows.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the men involved and ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

