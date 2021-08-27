Advertise with Us
Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas(Source: Shelby County)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis murder suspect has captured Houston, Texas.

Joshua Tubbs is accused in the September 2020 shooting death of Clarence Spiller. The shooting happened on Calvert Avenue.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force tracked Tubbs to the Houston area. He was arrested without incident.

