Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis murder suspect has captured Houston, Texas.

Joshua Tubbs is accused in the September 2020 shooting death of Clarence Spiller. The shooting happened on Calvert Avenue.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force tracked Tubbs to the Houston area. He was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.