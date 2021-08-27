Memphis man pleads guilty to rape and sex trafficking teen

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to sex crime charges Friday.

Johnny Montrail, 27, pleaded guilty to felony counts of rape and trafficking for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to two concurrent terms of eight years in prison without parole.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Smith met the 15-year-old victim from the Nashville area around March 2020 after she walked away from a treatment center. The teen accepted Smith’s offer to help with food and shelter.

The victim said Smith took her to a residence on Carver Avenue where he forced her to have sex after giving her cocaine and ecstasy. She said over the next 12 days, Smith took her to various residences in Memphis where she was forced to have sex with other men in exchange for lodging for her and Smith.

The victim said Smith beat her and threatened her with a gun and box cutter and said he would kill her if she tried to leave.

The teen flagged down a passing sheriff’s deputy for help one day when walking outdoors with Smith.

