Ida forecast to become a major hurricane, will impact the Mid-South next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Ida is becoming better organized Friday morning as the system passes just north of Grand Cayman.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday.

Where Ida makes landfall could have implications for our area. A further west landfall could mean an increase in rainfall and wind, while a further east landfall could mean less of both. Regardless we will see impacts from Ida.

Futurecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 (WMC)

Right now, strong winds and very heavy rainfall are expected. Flash flooding, as well as creek and river flooding is a big concern.

With heavy rainfall and potentially saturated soils, any wind could topple trees and powerlines. A few tornadoes also can’t be ruled out, but at this time it is too far out to say with any certainty.

Estimated rainfall through Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021 (WMC)

However, the time is NOW to prepare for the remnants of Ida to hit the area. Have an emergency supply kit, a plan, and multiple ways to receive warnings.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

Key Messages:

Tropical storm conditions are occurring in portions of the Cayman Islands, and they are expected in portions of western Cuba and the Isle of Youth today, where a dangerous storm surge is also possible in areas of onshore flow. Life-threatening heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides are expected across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect. Interests in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials. There is an increasing risk of dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Sunday along the portions of the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, including metropolitan New Orleans, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Ida is also expected to produce heavy rains across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi, Alabama, as well as the Lower Mississippi Valley starting Sunday into Monday, resulting in considerable flash, urban, small stream, and riverine flooding.

