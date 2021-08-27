Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Houston High assistant principal reassigned as homebound teacher, liasion after controversial social media post

(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Germantown assistant principal has been assigned a new position after comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars via social media.

Janna Matykiewicz, former assistant principal at Houston High School, compared OVID-19 vaccine cards to yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

The now-deleted post from Janna Matykiewicz read: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

The school confirmed Thursday that Matykiewicz has transferred from Houston High administration to a district homebound/interim liaison teacher.

A Germantown School District spokesperson said earlier this week that portions of the investigations are still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas
Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas
Unity walk against gun violence planned for Binghampton
Unity walk against gun violence planned for Binghampton
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch
Mid-South community, lawmakers react to terror attacks in Afghanistan
Mid-South community, lawmakers react to terror attacks in Afghanistan