Houston High assistant principal reassigned as homebound teacher, liasion after controversial social media post

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Germantown assistant principal has been assigned a new position after comparing vaccine cards with yellow stars via social media.

Janna Matykiewicz, former assistant principal at Houston High School, compared OVID-19 vaccine cards to yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

The now-deleted post from Janna Matykiewicz read: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

The school confirmed Thursday that Matykiewicz has transferred from Houston High administration to a district homebound/interim liaison teacher.

A Germantown School District spokesperson said earlier this week that portions of the investigations are still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.