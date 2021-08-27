Hot and dry pattern continues through Saturday, then Ida brings rain and storms into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another mainly dry, hot day in store for us to end the week, and a Heat Advisory issued for portions of the Mid-South today. A slight chance for a shower is possible this afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry. Our pattern changes, though, heading into next week due to potential impacts from Ida.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. More clouds on Sunday with isolated showers with highs in the 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: We then shift our attention to Ida, as this system closely as it poses a threat to the Action News 5 coverage area next week. Heavy rain that leads to localized flooding along with gusty winds will be the main threats. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

