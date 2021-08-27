Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expansion

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expansion
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expansion(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis a $95 million expansion got underway Friday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for expansion.

The expansion includes enlarging the cardiovascular and neonatal floors, as well as the surgery recovery area and main floor. The 128,575 square-foot construction and renovation will extend the west side of the hospital.

“This project will take our facility all the way out to Dunlap, allow us to go up four stories so that we can expand our capacity to take care of children with the most complex medical needs. I’m just so excited for our medical teams. We’re going to be able to provide for them a world-class facility to match their world-class skills,” said MIchale Wiggins, president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The expansion is also bringing more beds. Fourteen new beds will be brought to the 60-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for premature babies. A 31-bed cardiovascular unit will also be created in the Heart Institute.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County cancels another football game due to COVID-19
Shelby County cancels another football game due to COVID-19
The vaccination event will be Saturday August 28 at Mississippi Boulevard Church at 70 N....
Southern Heritage Classic, Tennessee Department of Health team up for vaccination event
Shelby County mayor stands behind pick for Shelby County Health Department health director
New health directive ‘strongly encourages’ employers to require COVID-19 vaccines