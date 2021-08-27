First Alert: Ida becomes a hurricane, heavy rain headed for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida quickly intensified in the Caribbean to a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The center of the storm is south the western tip of Cuba and moving northwest at 15 MPH.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm crossing over the western tip of Cuba tonight and then entering the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning. The storm is expected to continue moving north northwest taking it into the Louisiana Coast Sunday.

The latest forecast models show the storm then moving northeast through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee Monday and Tuesday.

Ida track (Source: WMC)

Once in the Gulf of Mexico the storm will have the potential to intensify into a major hurricane. These storms need warm water to fuel them and provide the energy to grow larger and stronger.

Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. This is an environment that is ideal for rapid hurricane intensification. The latest NHC track shows Ida coming onshore as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds near 140 MPH.

With all the warm water in its path it is quite possible that Ida could grow even stronger before making landfall.

Hurricane Ida sea surface temperatures (WMC)

After making landfall the storm is expected to weaken significantly but still pack a punch as it moves north toward the Mid-South.

Heavy rain and tropical storm force winds will likely accompany the storm well into the Tennessee River Valley. This will present the threat of flooding and power outages due to winds for those in the path.

Hurricane Ida tropical wind tracker (WMC)

If the storm follows the expected path from the National Hurricane Center then much of the Mid-South would be spared from the worst of the storm, but there will still be a lot of rain that could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

Being on the west side of the core of the storm would greatly lower our threat for wind damage, major flooding and tornadoes. However, if the storm tracks farther west that could put the Action News 5 coverage area in the path of the more severe aspects of the system.

Either way, we can expect a lot of rain in the area Monday through Tuesdays. Current forecast models indicate 3 to 5 inches of rain for most areas east of the Mississippi River, including Memphis and Shelby County.

Hurricane Ida estimated rainfall as of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 (WMC)

Stay weather aware this weekend as this storm continues to churn toward the Gulf Coast. You can also track the storm and get the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center on the First Alert Weather app. If you don’t have the app then take a moment to download it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Watch Action News 5 for the latest updates and information and any changes in the path of this storm and look for updates from the First Alert Weather Team on the air, on the web, and on the First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.