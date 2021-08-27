Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fallen soldier’s mother reacts to Afghanistan attacks

Pictures are the memories Lona Downs has of her son Army 1st Lt. Tyler E. Parten.
Pictures are the memories Lona Downs has of her son Army 1st Lt. Tyler E. Parten.(Lona Downs)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Chris Carter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As news of the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, came Thursday, the heart of American soldier’s families who died in the war broke.

The same holds for the family of an Arkansas soldier who died in Afghanistan as they’re on a mission to keep their loved one’s passion for children alive more than a decade after his death.

Pictures are the memories Lona Downs has of her son, Army First Lieutenant Tyler E. Parten.

“Anytime a mother speaks of their child, they are going to get emotional,” Downs said.

On September 10, 2009, Parten was killed when insurgents attacked his group with rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.

The chaos at the Kabul Airport comes days before the 11th anniversary of her son’s death.

“War is war. It is ugly and it is distasteful.”

The images of Thursday’s suicide attacks bring heartbreak for Downs, who believes the lives of those who died in Afghanistan served a purpose that goes beyond war.

“I don’t in my heart of heart, I don’t feel like what he did was a waste because what he did goes beyond the Taliban, it goes beyond the political forces.”

For the mother of a fallen hero, her son was more than a soldier.

The 24-year-old dedicated his time outside of combat to helping the children of Afghanistan.

“I think of the children that he touched and they would be in their 20′s and I wonder what their thoughts would be. I wish I had names, I would love to see how their lives turned out,” Downs said.

A 2007 West Point graduate, Lt. Parten was fluent in Arabic, played the guitar and piano loved music and life.

Parten devoted his life to Christ, giving all for his country while serving abroad.

“His life, his service, and his death are not defined by Afghanistan and what is going on right now.”

A mission to protect and serve while changing control of a country that is now returning to terrorist control 20 years after America set out to make a change.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Alvin Motley
Memorial and rally planned for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Car crashes into home
Family cleaning up after car crashes into home causing fire, driver dead
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Shelby County civil court suspends all in-person hearings until September
High School Football
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Brandon Theesfeld pleads not guilty to killing Ally Kostial
Brandon Theesfeld expected to plead guilty to 2019 murder, avoid death penalty
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
Houston High assistant principal reassigned as homebound teacher, liasion after controversial social media post