Emoni Bates talks about basketball role at Memphis

Emoni Bates commits to Memphis Tigers
Emoni Bates commits to Memphis Tigers(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emoni Bates is the last crown jewel in the Tigers recruiting class for 2021.

Bates has been a star on the basketball court since the age of 15 when he was spotlighted on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

At 6′9″, Bates has the ability to handle the ball like a guard and could even play the point, just like his new Head Coach, Penny Hardaway.

He talked about that on The Field of 68 Podcast with Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster.

“I just feel like Coach Penny can prepare me for the next level,” said Bates. “Especially, you know playing his size, me and him gone be like mostly same position, same position. So, you know, he gone help me in the best way. And, eventually, it just felt like home. So, you know, I chose Memphis.” 

Bates registered with the University of Memphis Wednesday, just ahead of Thursday’s late registration deadline.

His signing elevates the Tigers recruiting class to number one in the nation.

