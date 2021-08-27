Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 4,041 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,041 new cases and 65 new deaths on August 27.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 427,640 since March 2020.

So far, 8,279 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 326,558 people have recovered from the virus. (UPDATE: New recoveries have not been updated on MSDH’s website.)

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,125,877 people are fully vaccinated and 2,465,772 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Alvin Motley
Memorial and rally planned for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Child dead, 1 in custody in connection to residential shooting
Car crashes into home
Family cleaning up after car crashes into home causing fire, driver dead
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Shelby County civil court suspends all in-person hearings until September
High School Football
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols