Commercial Appeal’s Mark Giannotta talks about Emoni Bates role at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Cassie Carlson talked with Commercial Appeal sports columnist Mark Giannotto about what Bate’s signing means for Memphis.

Penny Hardaway said at the end of last season they needed to make the NCAA tournament.

Now is it Final Four or bust??

“I don’t know if you need to go that far. Obviously, it would be disappointed not to make the NCAA tournament, not only with these freshmen, the coaching staff Penny has put together with Larry Brown and Rasheed Wallace, with the returners with DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley, it would be disappointing,” said Giannotto. “A lot of the tournament is about matchups. So it’s not Final Four or bust for me, but it’s going to be hard to really have a bad team with this much talent or a team that doesn’t make the NCAA tournament.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.