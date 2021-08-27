Child dead, 1 in custody in connection to residential shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Memphis, according to police.

Officers say a female juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital around 2:30 a.m. where she was pronounced dead.

Further investigation indicated the child was shot in a home on Timothy Drive near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Memphis Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

The child’s age and identity have not been released.

At 2:27 am, officers responded to a female juvenile shooting victim at Methodist South. The victim did not survive her injuries.

Prelim info indicated that she was shot in a home in the 1300 block of Timothy. One male has been detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2021

