Child dead, 1 in custody in connection to residential shooting
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and a man is in custody after an overnight shooting in Memphis, according to police.
Officers say a female juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital around 2:30 a.m. where she was pronounced dead.
Further investigation indicated the child was shot in a home on Timothy Drive near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Memphis Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
The child’s age and identity have not been released.
