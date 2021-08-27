Advertise with Us
CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

