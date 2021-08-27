Breakdown: Why the UK implemented a new level of heat warnings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The United Kingdom recorded its highest temperature this summer, it was recorded at Heathrow with a high of 88.9F, and on that same day Wales hit a high of 86.4F in Cardiff. Now to us that may not seem like a big deal but for them this is not the norm.

Places like Northern Ireland also saw its hottest day since records began of 88.1F in Ballywatticock, County Down.

The Met Office in the UK started a new extreme heat warning at the start of June 2021 to emphasize the potential of widespread extreme heat and to warn of health risks. The Met Office issued its first ever extreme heat warning this summer. This warning system was right on time as Northern Ireland recorded its highest temperature on record early this summer.

At the beginning of the summer England had been experiencing a rainy and cool pattern with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Parts of northern Ireland reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit, which broke the record set in 1976 and again in 1983.

The Met Office’s in the UK put this new heat warning system in place and many scientist point to climate change as the reason that this new system is needed. Last summer the UK experienced a record-breaking number of deaths related to heat.

The Met Office warning advises that people who sensitive to extreme heat are likely to experience health issues and warning that the rest of the population could suffer heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.

It also warns people who are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers that the heat could lead to an “increased risk of water safety incidents”.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.